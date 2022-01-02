News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Peaky Blinders star spends New Year in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:38 PM January 2, 2022
Costessey High School alumnus Sam Claflin on a return visit to the Theatre Royal in Norwich for The

Peaky Blinders actor Sam Claflin, who grew up in Norwich, returned to the city for the New Year. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Peaky Blinders actor and Hollywood star Sam Claflin spent New Year in Norwich with his family. 

Mr Claflin shared a picture of himself walking in woodland in Norwich on his Instagram page on Thursday (December 30) with the caption "wintery windy wood walk".

The 35-year-old was born in Ipswich, but grew up in Norwich and he went to Costessey High School and City College Norwich. 

He was also a member of the prestigious arts course at Norwich Theatre Royal and he played a number of roles, including Fagin in Dodger. 

He has since gone on to star in worldwide blockbusters, including The Hunger Games film series as Finnick Odair and Me Before You as William Traynor.

He also joined the cast of hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders in series five as British fascist politician Oswald Mosley and he is returning for series six, appearing in the trailer that was released on January 1. 

