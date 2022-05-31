Rogue pair of peacocks on the loose in city suburb

Video

The peacock and peahen, seen here in Greenways, have captured the hearts of Eaton folk - and their pets - Credit: Kate Philpin

A duo of exotic birds are at large on the outskirts of Norwich, captivating the hearts of village folk who have found the pair roaming through their gardens.

Town Close School teacher, Sophie Wilson, was astonished to find a beautiful peacock in her garden in Branksome Gardens, Eaton on Monday, May 30.

She said: "I heard some strange cawing noises and assumed it was my daughter playing downstairs.

"I then hear my seven-year-old Clara saying 'Mummy, there's a peacock in the garden'.

The beautiful bird has been spotted in gardens in Branksome Road and Fulford Close, Eaton - Credit: Sophie Wilson

"We just moved into the city from Mulbarton. We're used to peacocks wandering freely but didn’t expect to come across one in an urban environment.

"And there he was, pottering around.

"He hopped to the end of our garden, behind the greenhouse, before going on to our neighbour's shed.

"It's almost become a game of spot the peacock."

The peacock has been spotted on house and shed rooves over the last week - Credit: Sophie Wilson

However it seems that the dashing fowl fellow is not alone - he has been spotted moseying about with a peahen pal.

She added: "We've only seen the peacock. Maybe he's lost his partner and he's on the hunt for her?

"He does look quite raggedy."

For that reason, Clara has affectionately named the peacock Captain Jack, "because he looks a like a pirate peacock with his scraggy feathers".

And in true jubilee fashion, the peahen has been dubbed Princess Penny, "because the Queen's head is on penny coins".

Sophie Wilson of Branksome Road in Eaton with her daughter Clara, seven - Credit: Sophie Wilson

Where the mysterious feathered fowl have come from remain a mystery.

Chris Stebbing, chairman of Eaton Village Residents Association, revealed sightings of the giant blue beast and his peahen friend date back as far as Monday, May 23.

The 72-year-old, of Greenways, explained: "We've shared photos on social media and then more neighbours confirmed that they had been in their gardens, sending videos and photographs.

"It snowballed from there.

Chris Stebbing, chairman of Eaton Village Residents Association (EVRA) - Credit: Chris Stebbing

"One neighbour even said that they'd had three in their garden but most sightings seem to be of a pair.

"It's a bit of a mystery as to where they've come from.

A peacock on a neighbour's roof in Greenways, Eaton - Credit: Jane Stebbing

"It's funny to hear where they end up.

"Somebody posted on Saturday morning that at 4.30am, the peacocks were on their roof calling to each other on Norton Drive next to the golf course.

"They might even turn up to our jubilee picnic on Sunday in Wentworth Gardens."

