Rogue pair of peacocks on the loose in city suburb
- Credit: Kate Philpin
A duo of exotic birds are at large on the outskirts of Norwich, captivating the hearts of village folk who have found the pair roaming through their gardens.
Town Close School teacher, Sophie Wilson, was astonished to find a beautiful peacock in her garden in Branksome Gardens, Eaton on Monday, May 30.
She said: "I heard some strange cawing noises and assumed it was my daughter playing downstairs.
"I then hear my seven-year-old Clara saying 'Mummy, there's a peacock in the garden'.
"We just moved into the city from Mulbarton. We're used to peacocks wandering freely but didn’t expect to come across one in an urban environment.
"And there he was, pottering around.
"He hopped to the end of our garden, behind the greenhouse, before going on to our neighbour's shed.
"It's almost become a game of spot the peacock."
However it seems that the dashing fowl fellow is not alone - he has been spotted moseying about with a peahen pal.
She added: "We've only seen the peacock. Maybe he's lost his partner and he's on the hunt for her?
"He does look quite raggedy."
For that reason, Clara has affectionately named the peacock Captain Jack, "because he looks a like a pirate peacock with his scraggy feathers".
And in true jubilee fashion, the peahen has been dubbed Princess Penny, "because the Queen's head is on penny coins".
Where the mysterious feathered fowl have come from remain a mystery.
Chris Stebbing, chairman of Eaton Village Residents Association, revealed sightings of the giant blue beast and his peahen friend date back as far as Monday, May 23.
The 72-year-old, of Greenways, explained: "We've shared photos on social media and then more neighbours confirmed that they had been in their gardens, sending videos and photographs.
"It snowballed from there.
"One neighbour even said that they'd had three in their garden but most sightings seem to be of a pair.
"It's a bit of a mystery as to where they've come from.
"It's funny to hear where they end up.
"Somebody posted on Saturday morning that at 4.30am, the peacocks were on their roof calling to each other on Norton Drive next to the golf course.
"They might even turn up to our jubilee picnic on Sunday in Wentworth Gardens."
Peacock fact file
- Although the term peacock is commonly used to refer to birds of both sexes, technically only males are peacocks. Females are peahens and together they are peafowl.
- A family of peafowl is called a bevy. They can also be called an ostentation, a muster or even a party.
- Peacocks attract their dull-coloured female counterparts with their beautiful and colourful plumage.
- Peachicks are identical until males develop colour at about three months old. It is not until full maturity at three years old that its brilliant display tails are in full plumage.
- A peacocks tail is called a train and features ocelli, or eyes.
- Peacocks are one of the largest flying birds in the world, with a wingspan of nearly 5ft and a train just as long.
- A peacock's tail makes up more than 60pc of the bird’s total body length.
- Peacocks are the national bird of India, and are also deep-rooted in Greek mythology.