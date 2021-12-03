Paul Weller cancels Norwich show after band member's positive Covid test
- Credit: Archant
Rock star Paul Weller has been forced to cancel his Norwich show after a band member tested positive for Covid.
The Jam frontman was set to perform at the LCR venue at the University of East Anglia tonight but has now had to cancel his remaining three tour dates.
This will be another blow to his fans, who have waited since March 2021 to see him perform after his earlier tour was rescheduled due to Covid restrictions on public gatherings.
The 2021 tour was in support of the release of his fifteenth studio album, On Sunset, which received critical acclaim and reached the number one spot in the charts.
His new album, An Orchestrated Songbook, was released in October this year.
Paul Weller last played in Norfolk in 2019 at an event in Thetford Forest, which hundreds of people attended.
Weller said he was working hard to reschedule the gig and more information would be released when it became available.
