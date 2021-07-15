500k boost for Norwich performing arts groups

Published: 5:51 PM July 15, 2021

Aladdin at The Garage Theatre in Norwich. - Credit: Lucy Taylor Photography

A Norwich-based performing arts charity is to receive grants totalling nearly £500k, providing a huge boost to the city's young creatives.

The Garage Trust in Norwich and sensory theatre specialists Frozen Light, based at The Garage, have received the funding from the Paul Hamlyn Foundation's Arts Access and Participation Fund.

The Garage has welcomed the grant of £345k, allowing them to deliver their youth arts programmes that support children and young people's engagement with the arts.

Frozen Light production The Isle of Brimsker. - Credit: JMA Photography

Carrie Mansfield, the trust's executive producer, said the funding "will allow the trust to continue their work to create a more diverse creative sector and new entry points for people from a wide range of backgrounds and walks of life".

Frozen Light will receive £125k over two years and will support their sensory theatre productions for adult and young adult audiences with profound multiple learning disabilities.