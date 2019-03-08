Search

Former member of the RAF died of natural causes

PUBLISHED: 16:44 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 27 March 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A former a member of the Royal Air Force died of natural causes contributed to by alcohol toxicity, an inquest has heard.

Patricia Bates was found unresponsive in the bathroom of the house she shared with her husband Anthony in North Walsham on November 26, last year.

At an inquest into the 66-year-old’s death held at Norfolk Coroner’s court on Wednesday, March 27, the court heard evidence from Mrs Bates’ GP Dr Gair and members of the emergency services who attended the North Walsham house on November 26.

In a statement Mr Bates told the court his wife “liked a drink but was not a raging alcoholic”.

He told the court that on the morning of November 26, he had returned home to find Mrs Bates in the bathroom, after which he immediately dialled 999.

Closing the inquest, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk concluded Mrs Bates died of natural causes which had contributed to by alcohol.

