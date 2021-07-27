Published: 3:49 PM July 27, 2021

Emily Parker and Rob Knee dressed up as Margery and John Paston, on Norfolk Day, with an alternative blue plaque made by Rosie's Plaques in Norwich - Credit: Archant 2021 / Danielle Booden

Characters from Norfolk’s historic Paston family popped up in the medieval quarter of the city today.

It comes following the launch of a new Norwich heritage walk from Paston Footprints – a National Lottery Heritage funded project and collaboration between the UEA and Paston Heritage Society.

The walk is one of many launching this summer to help local communities explore the remarkable rags to riches story of the Pastons and discover a hidden Norfolk.

The walks will feature alternative blue plaques to celebrate the gutsy and rebellious Paston women. The plaques are by Rosies Plaques with wording chosen by the Norwich Heritage Centre youth groups.

The plaques include a celebration of Margery Brewes Paston, author of the world’s earliest Valentine’s letter and Margaret Paston who wrote the majority of the Paston Letters, which are the earliest surviving family letter collection in the world dating back to 1374.

Dr Rob Knee, co-director of Paston Footprints project, was in costume as John Paston on the day. He said: “We work with Norfolk communities to explore local history connections to the Paston family and consider how to tell this story in engaging ways that will reach new audiences, such as these new heritage walks.”

More information can be found at the Paston Footprints website at www.pastonfootprints.co.uk and Rosies Plaques at www.rosiesplaques.com.