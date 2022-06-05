Gallery
Commonwealth celebrations at Platinum Jubilee park party
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The power of the Commonwealth and togetherness were on full show at a Platinum Jubilee park celebration.
Party in the Park, hosted by Norfolk Black History Month, took place in Eaton Park, Norwich, on Saturday and attracted families and friends from across the city.
Traditional songs were performed in the pavilion by the African Choir and other musical acts featured soul, Cuban and Urdu songs.
Norwich entrepreneur Violet Dupres, 43, who sells clothes and jewellery from Malawi where she used to live, said: "We need to keep the Commonwealth going. It is about being together.
"The Queen has done a lot for other countries and we are proud of her.
"People are cheerful today. This is a one-off celebration."
Eaton midwife Vicky Stones, 38, who was watching the party with her husband Pelle, 40, and their two sons, said: "It is lovely to see people and have a good time.
"Black History Month is important because we need to raise awareness."