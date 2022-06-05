Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Commonwealth celebrations at Platinum Jubilee park party

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:18 AM June 5, 2022
Party In The Park at Eaton Park hosted by Black History Month

The power of the Commonwealth and togetherness were on full show at a Platinum Jubilee park celebration.  

Party In The Park at Eaton Park hosted by Black History Month

Party in the Park, hosted by Norfolk Black History Month, took place in Eaton Park, Norwich, on Saturday and attracted families and friends from across the city.

Party In The Park at Eaton Park hosted by Black History Month

Traditional songs were performed in the pavilion by the African Choir and other musical acts featured soul, Cuban and Urdu songs.

Violet Dupres, 43, who sells Malawi clothes and jewellery and lives in Norwich

Norwich entrepreneur Violet Dupres, 43, who sells clothes and jewellery from Malawi where she used to live, said: "We need to keep the Commonwealth going. It is about being together.

"The Queen has done a lot for other countries and we are proud of her. 

Party In The Park at Eaton Park hosted by Black History Month

"People are cheerful today. This is a one-off celebration."

Midwife Vicky Stones, 38, with her husband Pelle Stones, 40, at the Party in the Park Platinum Jubilee celebration

Eaton midwife Vicky Stones, 38, who was watching the party with her husband Pelle, 40, and their two sons, said: "It is lovely to see people and have a good time.

"Black History Month is important because we need to raise awareness."

Party In The Park at Eaton Park hosted by Black History Month

Party In The Park at Eaton Park hosted by Black History Month. Jessica and Rafae Medd-Sygrove

Party In The Park at Eaton Park hosted by Black History Month. Latifa Cattanach, Fine Art and Design

Party In The Park at Eaton Park hosted by Black History Month

Party In The Park at Eaton Park hosted by Black History Month. Clarice Campbell selling fabrics and

Party In The Park at Eaton Park hosted by Black History Month

Party In The Park at Eaton Park hosted by Black History Month

