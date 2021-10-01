Popular track to close for resurfacing and tree felling

Published: 6:30 AM October 1, 2021

A cyclist on a section of Norwich's Marriott's Way between Gunton Lane and Hellesdon Road which has already been upgraded - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Cyclists, walkers and runners will not be able to access part of a popular path linking the city to the suburbs because of resurfacing works.

The track on Marriott's Way will be closed between Gunton Lane in Costessey and Drayton for two weeks from October 18.

It means people would have to use a diversion along Red Bridge Lane, The Street and Costessey Lane.

People are not able to use sections of Marriott's Way over the next three weeks while around 138 trees are felled because of ash dieback.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said: “When the surfacing works start from October 18, the public will not be able to access the Marriott’s Way as there will be heavy construction machinery moving up and down the path.

"It is expected that the Costessey diversion will only be in place for the first two weeks of construction.

"After this the contractor is expected to have passed the track leading to St Edmunds Close at which point the contractor will open up access from Costessey Lane up to St Edmunds Close and set the closure barriers at the start of the St Edmunds Close track, which will then link onto the remaining section of the advertised diversion route onto Gunton Lane.

“We will be monitoring the progress to ensure that any disruption will be kept to a minimum and we will adjust the closure and diversions accordingly.”

She added: "The tree work is happening along the whole route but only section by section with a flexible closure covering the area where works are being carried out on the day, so it is still possible to access the Marriott’s Way up to the section where the tree works are taking place.

"The public will have to divert off the Marriott’s Way where they encounter the safety barriers closing the area where works are taking place."

According to a council public notice, the work is due to end on December 14 and the trees will not be replanted because of the "rich variety of other tree and shrub species" in the area.

It added: "The result will be long term biodiversity gains by opening up the canopy, encouraging wildflowers to grow and healthy trees to establish naturally."







