First ever parkride to take place in Norwich

Hundreds of people have registered to join the first ever parkride at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Hundreds of people have signed up for the first ever cycling parkride in Norwich, which is believed to be the first of its kind in the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A weekly parkride event will take place at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams A weekly parkride event will take place at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Following in the same steps as the hugely popular parkrun, parkride is a weekly event aimed at cyclists who wish to improve their skills or get back into cycling.

It follows the same free to participate and traffic-free formula and is aimed at new, returning and family riders looking for a socially inclusive and family-friendly way to get active.

Organised by Pedal Revolution, in partnership with Norfolk County Council’s Pushing Ahead initiative, Whitlingham Charitable Trust and the Eastern Daily Press, the first ever parkride event is taking place on Saturday, January 19, at Whitlingham Country Park.

Cyclists will assemble at the visitors barn at 10am before they embark on a three-mile scenic route through the park, with the barn also acting as the finish line.

Around 250 people have already signed up to take part in the launch event, which welcomes all types of bikes including e-bikes, trikes, tandems and recumbents.

The event has attracted people of all abilities and ages - around 52pc of those who have preregistered are female and 20pc are under 18.

Some 92pc have stated they would ride more if there were permanent facilities and 70pc admitted they do not ride more than couple of times a month or at all.

A parkride spokesman said: “We have a brilliant opportunity through parkride to engage, inspire and ignite a passion for cycling amongst a new generation of cyclists in a safe and friendly environment.” For youngsters, the Pedal Revolution club will be offering coaching and games for eight to 16 year olds every week just before and after the parkride.

Free hire bikes are available to help youngsters get started and coaching is under the direction of British Cycling Go-Ride trained professionals.

For the young at heart, at 11.15am Pedal Revolution will be offering a progressive range of café rides for beginners to cycle between five to 10 miles, improvers between 10 to 20 miles and regulars between 20 to 30 miles.

For more information, visit: www.pedalrevolution.co.uk/events/park-ride.