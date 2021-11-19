Pay machines removed from street in bid to clamp down on rogue parking

Mark Hedge, inset, said he is happy the council is taking action and removing road markings and parking machines - Credit: Submitted/ Archant

Road markings and pay and display machines are being removed from a busy city centre street to make it clear it is NOT to be parked on.

St Benedicts Street in Norwich has been a hotbed of contention since temporary traffic restrictions came into force after the pandemic, with people illegally parking in loading-only bays for hours on end.

This has stopped delivery drivers from being able to access businesses.

But Norfolk County Council is taking action to address the chaos.

The county council is taking steps to make it clear as day that the street is LOADING only - Credit: Submitted

A spokesman said: "The correct signage has been in place since the temporary restriction came in to effect, but existing road markings and continued presence of the pay and display machines, though switched off, has led to confusion on the ground.

"Fully removing the machines and current road markings will make it so that the area can be properly enforced by traffic wardens.

"Additional reminder signs are also being installed and areas permitting loading will be clearly marked."

Norse, the council's contractor, visited St Benedicts on Wednesday to begin the process of removing road markings and adding new loading signage, and will remove the pay and display machines on Friday.

The idea is that without road markings or machines, the street will appear more obviously "off-limits" to general traffic - much like Timberhill.

According to the county council, these measures continue to fall under the temporary pedestrianisation order in place on St Benedicts Street, ahead of the results of the Norwich Lanes consultation which will be presented to the Transport for Norwich Committee in January.

The council is in the process of removing all road markings on the street to make it clear that general traffic is banned from driving or parking on it - Credit: Submitted

Only then will a final and permanent decision be made about the future of St Benedicts Street.

Mark Hedge, owner of Cookes Band Instruments, has frequently spoken out about what he sees as a lack of enforcement from either council when it comes to illegal parking.

He said: "I'm glad some action is being taken, at last.

"But I still think the hospitality build-outs need to be removed in the run up to Christmas.

"What good is the consultation meeting in January? Our trade needs all the help it can get now."



