News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Pay machines removed from street in bid to clamp down on rogue parking

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 9:00 AM November 19, 2021
Mark Hedge, inset, said he is happy the council is taking action and removing road markings and parking machines

Mark Hedge, inset, said he is happy the council is taking action and removing road markings and parking machines - Credit: Submitted/ Archant

Road markings and pay and display machines are being removed from a busy city centre street to make it clear it is NOT to be parked on. 

St Benedicts Street in Norwich has been a hotbed of contention since temporary traffic restrictions came into force after the pandemic, with people illegally parking in loading-only bays for hours on end.

This has stopped delivery drivers from being able to access businesses.

But Norfolk County Council is taking action to address the chaos.

The county council is taking steps to make it clear as day that the street is LOADING only

The county council is taking steps to make it clear as day that the street is LOADING only - Credit: Submitted

A spokesman said: "The correct signage has been in place since the temporary restriction came in to effect, but existing road markings and continued presence of the pay and display machines, though switched off, has led to confusion on the ground.

"Fully removing the machines and current road markings will make it so that the area can be properly enforced by traffic wardens.

"Additional reminder signs are also being installed and areas permitting loading will be clearly marked."

Norse, the council's contractor, visited St Benedicts on Wednesday to begin the process of removing road markings and adding new loading signage, and will remove the pay and display machines on Friday.

The idea is that without road markings or machines, the street will appear more obviously "off-limits" to general traffic - much like Timberhill.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found dead at a home in Mile Cross
  2. 2 £130,000 owed to council by coffee shop and fashion chain is written off
  3. 3 Family heartbroken after beloved cat was left to die alone
  1. 4 Kids 'roaming the city' before school as bus service reduction causes havoc
  2. 5 Bizarre beans craze continues with cans slapped onto car windows
  3. 6 Great grandma who died in city crash 'stepped in path of a bus'
  4. 7 Men jailed over £750k cannabis operation in Norwich storage unit
  5. 8 Norwich named one of UK's most dangerous cities for cyclists
  6. 9 Drug dealer who controlled 'Audi' County Line in Norwich jailed
  7. 10 Dozens order Grosvenor Fish Bar's Christmas dinner as it returns for 2021

According to the county council, these measures continue to fall under the temporary pedestrianisation order in place on St Benedicts Street, ahead of the results of the Norwich Lanes consultation which will be presented to the Transport for Norwich Committee in January.

The council is in the process of removing all road markings on the street

The council is in the process of removing all road markings on the street to make it clear that general traffic is banned from driving or parking on it - Credit: Submitted

Only then will a final and permanent decision be made about the future of St Benedicts Street. 

Mark Hedge, owner of Cookes Band Instruments, has frequently spoken out about what he sees as a lack of enforcement from either council when it comes to illegal parking.

He said: "I'm glad some action is being taken, at last.

"But I still think the hospitality build-outs need to be removed in the run up to Christmas.

"What good is the consultation meeting in January? Our trade needs all the help it can get now."


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police on patrol

Children left terrified after yobs target motorists and block roads

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police carry out drug search warrant at Langley Walk address in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Police carry out drug search at city home

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Thickthorn roundabout hearing over in 15 minutes - after nobody turns up

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds has revealed her battle with bowel cancer

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon