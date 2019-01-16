Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

16 January, 2019 - 05:30
Kimberley Page upset at new parking restrictions at Drays Yard which require her to keep her car in the garage, as she struggles to get her three-year-old son Hunter in and out of the car in uthe tight space in the garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kimberley Page upset at new parking restrictions at Drays Yard which require her to keep her car in the garage, as she struggles to get her three-year-old son Hunter in and out of the car in uthe tight space in the garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

A mum-of-one fears newly-introduced parking enforcement in Norwich will leave her facing daily fines.

Kimberley Page struggling to get her three-year-old son Hunter in and out of the car in the tight space in the garage, as new parking restrictions at Drays Yard require her to keep her car in the garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKimberley Page struggling to get her three-year-old son Hunter in and out of the car in the tight space in the garage, as new parking restrictions at Drays Yard require her to keep her car in the garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kimberley Page and other residents living at Dray’s Yard in King Street have been told they can no longer park outside their garages.

Should they do so, they risk being fined by a Norwich-based parking enforcement company which started operating at the site last year.

Miss Page, 30, said: “I understand you can’t park anywhere, but it has never been an issue in this courtyard for the four years I have been here.

“My issue is that it’s impossible for me to park my car in my garage and so I will be ticketed daily.”

New parking restrictions at Drays Yard which require Kimberley Page to keep her car in the garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNew parking restrictions at Drays Yard which require Kimberley Page to keep her car in the garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Until Tuesday (January 15), when enforcement began, people living in the courtyard had been freely parking outside their garages.

But in September, Parking and Security Solutions started operating at the site.

A letter was sent to all residents in October informing them they were not allowed to park outside their garages or allocated bays, as stated in the lease.

A spokesman for the company stressed the parking terms had not changed, only that they would now be enforced.

The notice Kimberley Page has put in her car window about the new parking restrictions at Drays Yard which require Kimberley Page to keep her car in the garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe notice Kimberley Page has put in her car window about the new parking restrictions at Drays Yard which require Kimberley Page to keep her car in the garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Miss Page said she is unable to fit her car fully in her garage due to other items stored inside.

She claimed it was also not wide enough to get her son out of the vehicle.

“If the parking regulations had have been different four years ago I would not have moved in,” she said.

“If this parking issue cannot be changed I am going to be forced to move house.”

Kimberley Page upset at new parking restrictions at Drays Yard which require her to keep her car in the garage, which she struggles to get her three-year-old son in and out of the tight space. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKimberley Page upset at new parking restrictions at Drays Yard which require her to keep her car in the garage, which she struggles to get her three-year-old son in and out of the tight space. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Another resident, who is aged in her 50s, said she had already been fined.

She said: “I lease a very small and tight garage, and it is almost impossible to get my car into it.

“I have arthritis in my knees and hips and need to be able to open my door wide to enable me to exit my vehicle.”

A spokesman for Parking and Security Solutions said: “Whilst we sympathise with the people affected, most residents adhere to these terms and only a small number encounter problems when they have relatives, partners and friends over who chose to park in the car park despite there being no space. “This in turn causes issues for other users of the car park.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Experience of Klose and Zimmermann is first choice for City fans

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose have been Norwich City's main centre-back pairing this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: Pothole compensation pay-outs rocket in Norfolk after Beast from the East - here’s where every one happened

A pothole that appeared in Banham in 2016. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Simon ready to turn on the Power in Holland as he targets Canaries opportunity

Simon Power, pictured in action against Wolfsburg II for Norwich City U23s last month, has joined Dordrecht on loan Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Royal Watch: Prince Charles wants to have the biggest organic sheep flock in the country at Sandringham

The Prince of Wales, pictured at Sandringham Flower Show in 2018, wants to make the estate one of the largest places for organic sheep farming in England Picture: Ian Burt

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page upset at new parking restrictions at Drays Yard which require her to keep her car in the garage, as she struggles to get her three-year-old son Hunter in and out of the car in uthe tight space in the garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists