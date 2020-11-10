Panto at Norwich theatre going online due to lockdown restrictions
- Credit: Archant
A pantomime that was due to start in Norwich during lockdown is going online so families don’t miss out on the Christmas tradition.
My First Panto: Goldilocks and the Three Bears was set to run at The Garage in Norwich from November 27 until January 10 with limited capacity and social distancing between groups.
But due to the government announcement of a second lockdown, until at least December 2, it will now run as an online show.
The production has been created by Norwich-based theatre company All-In Productions, which creates interactive shows aimed at children aged seven and under and their parents.
READ MORE: Updates on Norfolk’s big events amid second Covid-19 lockdown
Daniel Burgess said: “We are keeping the fun, interactivity and charm of My First Panto this year while also ensuring those enjoying the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears can stay safe.”
Pre-order tickets at thegarage.org.uk/panto
You may also want to watch:
My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks, scheduled for sister venue The Workshop in King’s Lynn from December 16 to January 3, has been cancelled.
Most Read
- 1 Question mark over flyover plan following Anglia Square revamp refusal
- 2 ‘I’m devastated’ - animal rescue volunteer responds to news of otter killed by illegal crayfish net
- 3 ‘An accident waiting to happen’ - Confusion over road’s new ‘backwards’ pinch points