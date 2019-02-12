Search

Choristers take a break from the pews to test their pancake racing skills

PUBLISHED: 12:26 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 05 March 2019

Young choristers from the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Norwich have been warming up for their singing practice with pancake races to mark Shrove Tuesday. Picture: David Street

Young choristers from the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Norwich have been warming up for their singing practice with pancake races to mark Shrove Tuesday. Picture: David Street

A group of choristers from the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Norwich have taken a break from singing to test their pancake racing skills.

Young choristers from the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Norwich had fun warming up for their singing practice with some pancake races to mark Shrove Tuesday. Picture: David StreetYoung choristers from the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Norwich had fun warming up for their singing practice with some pancake races to mark Shrove Tuesday. Picture: David Street

The races were part of celebrations to mark Shrove Tuesday, when it is traditional to use up rich and fatty foods before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

One of the choristers to take part, Daisy, 12, said: “It was really fun to take part in the pancake race but unfortunately we couldn’t eat the ones we raced with because they fell on the floor a few times.

“Daniel, [the master of music] reminded us that lots of cathedrals have a tradition of a pancake race, but as [we have] only been singing for three years, so this is a first for us. But I have no doubt it will become a tradition” she said.

