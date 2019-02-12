Choristers take a break from the pews to test their pancake racing skills

A group of choristers from the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Norwich have taken a break from singing to test their pancake racing skills.

The races were part of celebrations to mark Shrove Tuesday, when it is traditional to use up rich and fatty foods before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

One of the choristers to take part, Daisy, 12, said: “It was really fun to take part in the pancake race but unfortunately we couldn’t eat the ones we raced with because they fell on the floor a few times.

“Daniel, [the master of music] reminded us that lots of cathedrals have a tradition of a pancake race, but as [we have] only been singing for three years, so this is a first for us. But I have no doubt it will become a tradition” she said.