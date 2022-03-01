Flippin' good fun! Pancake Day race around Norwich Cathedral returns
Published: 8:06 PM March 1, 2022
- Credit: Bill Smith
With Pancake Day, everyone does it slightly differently.
Some people love to smother them in chocolate spread, others like to adopt a healthier approach and stick some fruit on them.
There are those people that have pancakes for breakfast and those that celebrate the annual tradition at dinner time.
But, for these children, they preferred to have a race against their peers with their pancakes.
Held for the first time since 2020, the Norwich Cathedral Pancake Race returned on Tuesday, March 1, to celebrate Shrove Tuesday which featured both the boy and girl choristers.
For many it was their first experience of the challenging races having been forced to cancel the event due to the Covid pandemic last year.