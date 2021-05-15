Two Norwich protests merge to march through streets

Published: 4:19 PM May 15, 2021

Chants of 'justice for Palestine' echoed around Norwich Forum and flags were held up as more than 100 people took part in a protest.

After another Kill the Bill demonstration took place at lunchtime, the Palestine solidarity protest followed at the same location an hour later despite the wet conditions.

They then joined forces to march through the city centre.

Protesters gathered outside the Forum in Norwich to voice their support for Palestine - Credit: Ben Hardy

Placards with slogans such as 'Let Gaza Live', 'To Stand with Palestine is to Stand with Humanity' and '#Norwich4Palestine' were held up as speeches took place on the steps outside the Forum.

Campaigners called for prompt action from the UK government to help end the violence against the Palestinian people.

You may also want to watch:

Jess Barnard was among those to lead the protests with megaphone in hand, describing the situation as "an illegal occupation" and "violent colonialism".

A Palestinian flag is held up on the steps of the Forum in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

She also referred to dozens of people being killed after a refugee camp was bombed on the Gaza Strip, with the "only survivor being a baby found in the arms of her dead mother".

Hyder Ali, who has lived in Norwich for five years, held a placard with the words 'Closing eyes on ethnic cleansing of Palestine people is crime against humanity'.

Hyder Ali, who has lived in Norwich for five years, at the Palestine protest - Credit: Ben Hardy

He said: "This will definitely help to mobilise people for this holy cause. It will create public pressure on the government to move to the correct side."

Amir Benghrbi added: "We are surprised to see how many people are here which is nice to see.

"Action starts with people being made aware of the real situation as too many have been misled."

Amir Benghrbi is pictured right during the protest outside the Forum in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

Around 10 police officers were in attendance watching on with three of them speaking to protesters about their reasons for coming out for the march.

Another protestor, Hugh Stanners, said: "I am here as a socialist objecting to what the UK government is doing to harm Palestine as well as the complete failure of the government over the pandemic, and the Police, Crime and Justice Bill.

Hugh Stanners is pictured on the right during the Palestine protest in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

"The Israelis are armed with helicopter gunships and the government must take action to prevent this."

Police were monitoring the situation outside the Forum as a peaceful protest took place - Credit: Ben Hardy

A Kill the Bill protester added: "The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill is the legislative equivalent of taking the batteries out of the fire alarm, while the house is on fire."

Kill the Bill protesters who live in Norwich and did not wish to be named - Credit: Ben Hardy

Many placards were held up for the solidarity with Palestine protest and march in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

Police watch on as the protest takes place at the Forum in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy