Howzat for a partnership? Duo celebrate 100 years at cricket club

Published: 6:37 PM April 25, 2021

John Vaughan, right, 74, and Alex Evans, 70, who together have been involved with the South Walsham Cricket Club for a combined total of 100 years. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It is a feat that any cricket partnership wants to achieve but at one Norfolk cricket club they are marking a centenary pairing with a difference.

Alex Evans and John Vaughan are celebrating 100 years collectively as members of South Walsham Cricket Club after joining it 51 and 49 years ago respectively.

John Vaughn and Alex Evans are still actively involved with South Walsham Cricket Club after 100 years between them. - Credit: South Walsham Cricket Club

Together they've played almost 1,250 games, scored tens of thousands of runs and taken hundreds of wickets.

And while they both retired from playing some years ago, the pair have continued as committee members of the club.

Mr Vaughan has been chairman for more than a decade and Mr Evans currently as the fixture secretary and communications secretary.

Mr Evans, from Horsford, joined the club as a teenager in 1970, playing away at St Barnabas at Postwick.

With no car he had to catch a bus from his home in Hoveton to Tombland, when he was then picked up and taken to Postwick.

He would score a duck but took three catches in the first of nearly 750 games for the club.

The 70-year-old said: "John was always the better cricketer.

"It's the camaraderie, the fact we go and play cricket, we have socials.

"We have had quite a few father and son pairings, the fathers have played and sons come along to play. We have two sets that play for us.

"It's always been my club."

He added many enjoyed the fact the club only played friendlies with games scheduled on Sundays and midweek.

South Walsham Cricket Club's team in 1974. - Credit: South Walsham Cricket Club

In 1972, Mr Vaughan joined the team and would go on to be the first player to reach 10,000 runs for the club.

He said: "That has been well exceeded now. I was difficult to get out.

"I could turn my arm over and took 300 wickets which was marvellous."

He too believes the club has a great camaraderie which has seen a number of players stay at the club for more than two decades.

The 74-year-old said: "We can have a chat and a laugh and a beer.

"It's something about the club you stay in a place where you are happy."

This season the club hopes to play 30 friendlies.