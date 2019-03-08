Search

Norwich man jailed for sex offences against young boys was found dead in prison cell

PUBLISHED: 15:45 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 17 April 2019

Victor Goodrum pictured at a Christmas event in 2013. Picture: Archant Library

Victor Goodrum pictured at a Christmas event in 2013. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

A man jailed for six years after admitting a string of sex offences against young boys died in his cell at Norwich Prison.

An inquest into the death of Victor Goodrum, 84, on Wednesday (April 17) heard he was found dead on L Wing, a specialist unit for elderly prisoners, on September 4, 2018.

He had been suffering from cancer, dementia and had suffered cardiac failure. Norfolk area coroner Yvonne Blake ruled he died of natural causes.

Goodrum, who lived Paragon Place, Norwich, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court in January 2017 having previously pleaded guilty to 11 counts of sexual abuse concerning young boys, including indecent assault and gross indecency.

The offences took place between 1974 and 2001 and concerned a number of victims, with one aged 11. The court heard he had groomed many of them with money and presents. One victim was bought a BMX bike, while others received sweets and cigarettes.

