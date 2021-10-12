News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Paddleboarders' plea after wheelie bins and trolleys ditched in river

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 5:15 PM October 12, 2021   
Paddleboarder Darren Reeve is urging people to do their bit to stop river pollution

Paddleboarder Darren Reeve is urging people to do their bit to stop river pollution - Credit: Darren Reeve

The founder of a paddleboarding club has said "shocking" amounts of rubbish are being chucked into the city's river - and has issued a rallying cry to clean up the waterway.

Darren Reeve founded the Norfolk Paddle Meet Up Group after moving to Norfolk and regularly brings paddleboarders together to take to the River Wensum.

Paddleboarder Darren Reeve is urging people to do their bit to stop river pollution

Paddleboarder Darren Reeve is urging people to do their bit to stop river pollution - Credit: Darren Reeve

But in recent weeks he has been left "shocked" by the amount of litter he has found in the water - from shopping trolleys to wheelie bins and all sorts of plastic products in between.

This weekend just gone, the group held a charity clean-up event which raised £220 for the RNLI - held across the county.

Norfolk Paddle Meet up Group member Peter Darling during a river clean

Norfolk Paddle Meet up Group member Peter Darling during a river clean with a discarded plastic chair on board - Credit: Darren Reeve

Mr Reeve, 47, who lives in Stalham, said: "I went for paddle down the Wensum on Sunday and honestly, when I saw how much rubbish there was I was just shocked.

Rubbish pulled out of the river by Norfolk Paddle Meet Up Group

Rubbish pulled out of the river by Norfolk Paddle Meet Up Group - Credit: Darren Reeve

You may also want to watch:

"I think maybe people think that throwing the odd thing in there won't make a difference, but it just adds up and up and if hundreds and thousands of other people think the same it soon becomes even more of a problem.

"My message to people is to just think of all the beautiful wildlife that uses the river - from fish, to otters to kingfishers. That river is their home.

Most Read

  1. 1 How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver
  2. 2 The Norwich schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted
  3. 3 What next for some of the city's most prominent empty shops?
  1. 4 Mystery car brand set to open new showroom in city
  2. 5 Norwich restaurant nominated for prestigious award
  3. 6 'It is a truly magical display' - Christmas launched early at garden centre
  4. 7 Ban for man caught speeding at 109mph on NDR
  5. 8 Debenhams could have future as student digs if sale goes through
  6. 9 'Home-a-bone' skeleton becomes local attraction
  7. 10 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash

"When you litter the river it is basically the same as just dumping all your rubbish in somebody else's house."

Norfolk Paddle Meet Up Group member Gill during a clean-up

Norfolk Paddle Meet Up Group member Gill during a clean-up - Credit: Darren Reeve

But despite the operation Mr Reeve says there is much left to be done and has set himself a mission to keep cleaning up the Wensum.

On Saturday, at 10am, a team the group's members are preparing to set out onto the river from the Gibraltar Gardens to gather as much litter as they can on their paddleboards.

Mr Reeve said he was hopeful that around 20 group members will take part in the clean-up on Saturday - but he knows it will take more to get on top of the problem.

He added: "As a group we want to raise as much awareness as we can and my message to others is this: do your bit and don't dump your rubbish in the river."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Norwich Live

Three stabbed in Prince of Wales Road incident

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Morrisons on Riverside

Supermarket plans car park changes to ease Riverside traffic congestion

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Bar and Beyond Norwich

Norfolk Live

Teenager charged following Norwich triple stabbing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Chantry Place Planetarium Norwich Science Festival

Planetarium comes to Norwich this autumn

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon