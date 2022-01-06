Picasso exhibition is coming to Norwich gallery

Pablo Picasso: The Legacy of Youth, will be at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, March 13 – July 17, 2022. Image is Jardin Public, by Pablo Picasso, 1901. - Credit: Private Collection/Succession Picasso/DACS, London 2021/Pablo Picasso

The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich has announced the arrival of an exhibition tracking the development of legendary artist Pablo Picasso.

Opening in March 2022, the exhibition will display over 20 works by Picasso, from his teenage years to his 30s (1896 – 1914).

Woman Combing her Hair, by Pablo Picasso, 1906. - Credit: Sainsbury Centre Collection/Succession Picasso/DACS, London 2021/Pablo Picasso

Works of artists highly influential to Picasso's stylistic development, including Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, George Seurat, Jean Metzinger and Ossip Zadkine, to name a few, will sit alongside.

During Picasso's adolescence, society was in a state of change as a result of modernism. In the exhibition, we are set to see the artist adapt and understand the results of a new culture replacing history.

The Artist's Father, Joaquim Mir, Carles Casagemas and Various Caricatures, by Pablo Picasso, 1899 - 1900. - Credit: Succession Picasso/DACS, London 2021/Pablo Picasso

Tête de jeune femme (la Madrilèna)/Portrait of a Young Woman (The Madrilenian), by Pablo Picasso, c.1901. - Credit: Kröller-Müller Museum/Rik Klein Gotink/Pablo Picasso

Exhibition curator, professor Paul Greenhalgh, says: "We tend to forget that Picasso wasn’t simply a figurehead of the modern age.

"He grew up in the 19th century. The extraordinary mixture of values that was fin de siècle (end of century) Europe penetrated deep into his personality, remaining with him through his life.

Head of a Woman, by Pablo Picasso, 1926. - Credit: Sainsbury Centre Collection/Succession Picasso/DACS, London 2021/Pablo Picasso

"While he was the quintessential 'modern' in so many ways, he was also a Victorian, and this duality explains the complexity of his genius."

