Overturned lorry blocks Norwich-bound A47

PUBLISHED: 08:06 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:13 14 November 2018

A Google map image of the A47. Pic: Google Maps.

Archant

Police have said the A47 will need to be shut after a lorry overturned.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the Norwich-bound carriageway near the Easton roundabout, at just before 7.30am on Wednesday, November 14.

Firefighters from Earlham, Carrow and Dereham, along with East of England Ambulance Service, went to the crash.

Norfolk police tweeted that they would need to close the road to deal with an oil spill.

They warned drivers that there would be “significant delays”.

Konectbus tweeted that there would be major delays on its services 4,8,510 and 511.

