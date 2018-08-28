Search

Sunshine and Showers

Overhead electricity line causes power cut in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:36 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 14 January 2019

Areas surrounding Norwich Airport have been left without power after a car hit into an Electricity pole. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

Areas surrounding Norwich Airport have been left without power after a car crashed into an electricity pole.

Areas surrounding Norwich Airport have been left without power after a car hit into an Electricity pole. Picture: UK Power NetworksAreas surrounding Norwich Airport have been left without power after a car hit into an Electricity pole. Picture: UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks was made aware of the cut at 5:01am on Monday when users reported it.

It is thought that four customers are affected in one postcode area in Horsford, Hainford and Spixworth.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers are working as quickly as possible to repair an electricity pole which was hit by a car between Drayton Lane and School Road.

“For safety reasons we needed to turn off power supplies to four customers from 6.29am. Repairs continue to reconnect supplies.”

Engineers are now believed to be on site, carrying out investigations into the fault.

The estimated time for power to be regained is to be confirmed.

