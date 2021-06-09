'Nowhere near big enough' - Anger over overflowing bins on estate

Published: 3:34 PM June 9, 2021 Updated: 3:49 PM June 9, 2021

Residents in Dussindale have been complaining about the dog bins in the Thorpe St Andrew area - Credit: Submitted

Residents have hit out at the lack of bins being installed for an estate of 1,700 houses amid complaints of overflowing issues.

Thorpe St Andrew Council has said it is working with Broadland District Council to "respond effectively" to concerns voiced by residents in Dussindale.

Resident Tracey Cooper, 55, said: "The bins need to be bigger as they are often full to overflowing. There are not enough bins in Dussindale.

"There are only two bins for the whole of Dussindale Drive which runs through the whole estate and they are nowhere big enough outside the school."

Residents have expressed anger over the lack of bins in Dunssindale - Credit: Matthew Usher

Another resident Helen Watts agreed the bins by the primary school need to be bigger, while Diane Hobday said more frequent litter picks are needed on Dussindale Drive.

You may also want to watch:

The town council has said scheduled litter picks take place across the area.

Broadland District Council is the public body responsible for bins in the Thorpe St Andrew area, which includes Dussindale, apart from those located on land owned by the town council.

A spokesman for the district council has said it is adding the dog bin on the junction of Pound Lane and Booty Road to its emptying schedule for the summer to manage demand.

A district council spokesman said: "We are also adding four other bins in the wider Thorpe St Andrew area and will keep an eye on bins over the coming weeks.

"There is just one where we placed a litter picking order for Thorpe, covering the area where the bridge crosses Ring Road towards Elizabeth Avenue."

He added: "Unfortunately what we do see on occasion is a minority of people being irresponsible, and not using the bins available to them or taking waste home with them when bins are full."

The council spokesman said it is not responsible for clearing litter from private land including Sainsbury’s on Pound Lane, the private woodland around Thorpe, Thorpe Marshes and Cary’s Meadow.

Broadland councillor Jonathan Emsell, who represents Thorpe St Andrew South East, said: "I would say there are more dog bins compared to quite a lot of areas."

Broadland councillor Jonathan Emsell - Credit: Archant/George Thompson

The district council has also said road and footway sweepers are due in Thorpe St Andrew "very soon".

We Need your help!

This newspaper has co-launched Norfolk Day's Big Clean Up in a bid to keep Norfolk free of litter and rubbish.

As part of this year's Norfolk Day celebrations on Tuesday, July 27, the campaign is urging communities to think about what they can do to give the places you love a spruce up.

The campaign is being backed by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, as well as Norfolk Day's headline sponsor, Richardson’s.

Lizzie Prior, a local Beachwatch officer at the Marine Conservation Society, said: “It’s fantastic to see Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up going ahead.

"The more people who head out into their local area, or onto their local beach, to help clear litter, the better.”

Pictured at the start of their beach clean are (from left) Mike Williamson, Karen Bonshor, Zoe White, Jo Todd, Michelle Duddy (Marine Conservation Society Volunteers), Sarah Flatt, David Peacock and Nick Symonds. Picture: Andy Newman - Credit: Andy Newman

To find out more about Norfolk Day, or to buy a celebration pack ahead of July 27, visit the website.