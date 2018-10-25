Wroxham care home resident relives memories of the RAF on museum visit

Bob Marshall, a resident at Overbury House residential home in Wroxham, at the City of Norwich Aviation Museum.

A Wroxham resident has relieved memories from his service in the Royal Air Force on a trip organised by his care home.

Overbury House organised for resident Bob Marshall to visit the City of Norwich Aviation Museum.

The 97-year-old reached the rank of corporal during his eight years with the RAF, where he inspected aircraft for damage or repairs when they returned from raids.

On his visit to the museum Mr Marshall saw a number of aircraft including an RAF Westland Whirlwind rescue helicopter, and was able to share some of his stories and knowledge with museum staff.

Mr Marshall said: “I had a lovely time seeing the aircraft again. I spent a few years stationed in Norfolk when I was in the RAF, but also travelled the world. I went to New Zealand and also spent two months in Australia.

“It was great to go and see the aircraft again; it brought back lots of memories for me.”