Outrage grows over 'disgusting' state of child cemetery

More families have voiced their anger at the "disgusting" state some of Earlham Cemetery has been left in. - Credit: Carrie Read

Furious families are demanding action over the state of a city centre cemetery.

It comes after a mother was left heartbroken after finding their two-day-old's grave site in an "unacceptable state."

Now more grieving parents have voiced their disgust at Earlham Cemetery in NR2.

Carrie Read with her daughter Sammie standing in front of Adam's grave site. - Credit: Carrie Read

Carrie Read, from Horsford, went to visit the cemetery last week on what would have been her son's 34th birthday.

She said: "I was also disgusted at the mess and how overgrown it was.

"It's hard enough visiting his grave without seeing the state of it.

The grave of Carrie Read's son, Adam, in Earlham Cemetery. - Credit: Carrie Read

"There’s wild garlic growing around the big tree and the smell is overwhelming.

"I’ve spoke to the council several times but nothing seems to get done.

"It's heart breaking seeing the area surrounding my son’s grave left in the state it is.

Part of Earlham Cemetery have been left overgrown and with rubbish scattered around. - Credit: Danielle Andrews

"My ex-husband took a strimmer to it recently to tidy it up the best he could and while he was there another family even asked to borrow it for their plot.

"It's something we normally try to do - clear out the area ourselves but it just isn’t right - we shouldn’t have to do that.

"The area could certainly look better than it does currently.

"Something needs to be done very soon."

Danielle Andrews said things were made worse when "We walked only 100 yards down the way and everything was lovely." - Credit: Danielle Andrews

Lesley Lemmon, from Taverham, also visits the site where her seven-month old child is buried and said: "The area is disgusting.

"It would be my daughter's 50th birthday this year so I know it's a long while ago now - but that's no excuse.

"I decided to have a headstone made up recently but the city council want to charge me over £500 to have it placed at her burial spot.

"How can they justify this when they don't maintain the site.

Carrie Read with her son Jamie in front of Adam's grave site. - Credit: Carrie Read

"Just down the way the area is immaculate but where my daughter's grave is - it's just been forgotten about."

Some areas in the same cemetery are looked after and seemingly kept in check.

Norwich City Council were contacted but declined to comment on the matter.