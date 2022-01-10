Video
WATCH: Otter spotted strolling along road in Trowse
- Credit: Suzanne Smith
A Trowse local spotted an unlikely sight in early autumn when an otter took a stroll along a road near Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich.
The video, taken by Suzanne Smith in September last year, shows the river-dwelling mammal padding along the tarmac.
Once the otter spotted Mrs Smith, it quickly went back into the hedgerow.
Mrs Smith, who has lived in Trowse for 14 years, said: "It was amazing to see the otter walking along.
"I thought it must be quite rare to see one so close to the city."
Mrs Smith, 55, who works for an insurance company in the city, goes for daily walks around Trowse and Whitlingham and keeps a lookout for wildlife.
"We've occasionally seen otters around the river behind St Andrew's Church," she said. "On New Year's Eve my son spotted two in the water which we haven't seen before which was exciting."
Most Read
- 1 Professional cleaner shares secrets to keep on top of household chores
- 2 Abandoned office block to be converted into £42m student flats
- 3 Car crashes on city roundabout
- 4 CCTV image released following theft of Hugo Boss coats from John Lewis
- 5 Seven of the oldest Norwich businesses
- 6 Board game café launches bottomless brunch with prosecco and cocktails
- 7 Concerns over new gangs at park where shooting took place
- 8 Woman freed after being trapped in city crash
- 9 Man broke furniture and abused staff after being told to leave pub
- 10 Mum shares bravery of toddler, two, battling rare childhood cancer