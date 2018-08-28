Charity Christmas card shop to open in Norwich next week

The Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2015

It is a sign that the festive season is well and truly on its way.

As the countdown to Christmas nears, the Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop will once again open its doors in the city centre on Monday.

The pop-up shop will open from Monday at 15 St Stephens Street, next door to the Sainsbury’s Local.

It has been in business for more than 50 years, having opened in 1966.

The shop has raised almost £2m for worthy charities in that time.

It raises money for various different causes, both big and small, and will stock other seasonal goods such as wrapping paper and calendars.

Last year volunteer Madeleine Kemp said almost 100 people help with the shop during its opening time.

