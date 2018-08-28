Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Road works set to cause major disruption to Norwich bus route

PUBLISHED: 20:33 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:33 10 December 2018

First bus in Norwich; Photo: Bill Smith

First bus in Norwich; Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2011

Bus passengers are being warned to expect a fortnight of disruption as road works cause a busy Norwich route to be diverted.

Due to the closure of the bus gate between West Earlham and Bowthorpe for sewer works, from December 8 all First Orange Line 21/21A/22/22A buses will be diverted via Larkman Lane and Dereham Road.

The disruption is expected to last until December 22.

While the diversion is in place most service 22 journeys will terminate at Bowthorpe shops and will not go to the University of East Anglia. There will be no buses to Bowthorpe shops before 9.30am and after 6.30pm Monday to Saturday and no buses to Bowthorpe shops on Sundays. For the duration of the disruption there will be a number of temporary stops on Earlham Green Lane marked with bus stop flags. Full details of the timetable changes and route diversion can be found on the Norfolk and Suffolk First Group website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Pic: www.savills.com

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

High school student to represent city in Miss Teen Galaxy pageant

Lauren Burman is Miss Teen Norwich Galaxy. Photo: Gemma Burman

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide