'Future may be positive'-Members push for club's survival at meeting
- Credit: Archant
Members of an historic city social and sports club on the brink of closure believe there is a ray of light for the building.
The Norwich Church of England Young Men's Society (CEYMS) premises in Brigg Street have been closed since March 2020.
Members received a letter in October informing them a decision had been taken to close the premises permanently.
But a "stay of execution" was agreed during a meeting with trustees on Monday as members called for a way forward to make the premises more relevant to the sporting requirements of the county.
Member David Clarke, 75, said: "Brigg Street will remain closed for the time being until an agreement can be worked out, but I do actually think that the future may be positive."
The premises, which were built following the Baedeker Raids during the Second World War, offers facilities for table tennis, snooker, squash and a gym.
Mike Kett, who has been coordinating the member's action group, said: "The meeting was quite clearly to justify the decision trustees had made about closing the premises.
"However the comeback and reaction from members was sufficient to just take a small step backwards and listen to few of us over the course of the next months and look at ways to find a way forward."
The CEYMS Hilltop Sports Ground in Swardeston, where cricket and football is played, will be unaffected by the future of the city centre site.
Most Read
- 1 Fundraiser's vaccine plea after testing positive for Covid in Scotland
- 2 'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy
- 3 Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich
- 4 Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar
- 5 'Must see' Tudor style lodge house for sale near Norwich for £700,000
- 6 Parking fears from neighbours over away fans car park bar
- 7 Take a look back at 1990s life in Norwich
- 8 Tractor overturns on A47 sliproad
- 9 Car park bar plan for away fans sparks disorder fears
- 10 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
Mr Kett said: "The Brigg Street premises could be utilised better than they are at the present time. They require cooperation and outlay to process those changes.
"Two suggestions were on the lines that the squash court could be used for improving the gym facilities and turning it into a proper gymnasium rather than a weight-lifting space.
"Even the a-board says it is a gentleman's club which is a sort of 1950s expression that would not appeal to a modern generation."
Mr Kett suggested converting an underused television room into an internet café.
Chairman Peter Thomas confirmed the trustees are willing to listen to the members but declined to comment any further.
Trustee Adam Owen has been contacted for comment.