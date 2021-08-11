Who cares if Banksy came to town? He's rubbish anyway

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM August 11, 2021

A suspected Banksy piece in Oulton Broad's Nicholas Everitt Park reads "We are all in the same boat." - Credit: Andrew Page

Murals, purportedly the handiwork of Banksy, have been popping up all over the county this week.

But who cares if they’re his or not?

All of his artwork draws on blindingly obvious themes. They either say nothing of significance, or something of significance everyone else is already thinking.

All Banksy art is good for is to take a photo with and upload to Instagram.

Occasionally, it’s something which justifies your town’s existence because the great Banksy visited and condescended to draw on one of its walls.

But we’re all being mocked, because his art is about as unique as IKEA furniture.

Even just a quick wander through St Stephen’s underpass would show how much better and more incisive our own Norwich graffiti artists are than this nameless Bristol one-time hipster.

We don’t know which of the recent murals are genuine. So let’s look at his track record.

A mural of Steve Jobs – son of a Syrian migrant – in the Calais jungle to “show the benefits of migration”. Stunning political commentary there, Banksy.

And the reindeer “pulling” the bench where the homeless Birmingham man slept to show the plight of rough sleeping at Christmas. Wow. Before Banksy, did anybody even know homelessness was bad?! I certainly didn't!

Or what about the Black Lives Matter work showing a candle burning an American flag, with a frame of a black man thought to be George Floyd positioned below?

Such an original take, and one which really added to a debate simply gagging for Banksy’s involvement!

Anonymity provides all his attraction. If we knew who he was, his art wouldn’t be valued.

The whole thing is an excruciating act of delusional self-grandeur.

He’s far too tame and too cliched to make a difference. But hey, as long as he helps tourism right?