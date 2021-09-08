Stop victim blaming — it's a terrible look

Opinion

Published: 1:00 PM September 8, 2021

Reports of people being spiked are emerging as clubs reopen to the public - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lots of people in Norwich are getting spiked on nights out.

But what happens when we report it?

Despairingly, we get a bunch of comments from ill-informed idiots saying they “should have known better” - or “were asking for it” by getting too drunk in the first place.

If you’re one of the select few who dabble in such thoughts, I want to ask you a simple question: do you need psychiatric help?

It’s positively archaic to think that when someone is targeted for whatever reason by a predatory creep who has nothing better to do it was somehow their fault.

Nobody asks to be spiked. Nobody asks to be raped. Nobody asks to face sexist abuse or unwanted touching in public places.

Alice Schollar, the N&N nurse who ended up in A&E after someone slipped ketamine into her drink, was still feeling the effects almost a week later because her body reacted so badly to the drug.

Her airway nearly collapsed and her heart-rate dropped to an uncannily low rate.

You think she wanted that to happen? That she was truly “asking for it?”

In general, what someone is wearing, how they acted and how much they drank has nothing to do with anything.

People can do whatever they want when they want, and they should be able to do it without fear of some disgusting lowlife punishing them for having a good time.

Besides, victim blaming is an incredibly ugly look.

It makes you seem defensive. That you’re some kind of weird apologist for the people who do go round spiking drinks and tarnishing this wonderful city’s reputation of being a safe and welcoming place to live.

So maybe before you speak or comment, take a long hard look at yourself and just zip it instead.