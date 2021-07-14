News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Opinion

Report a racist and stop these disgusting online thugs

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:21 AM July 14, 2021    Updated: 10:34 AM July 14, 2021
England's Raheem Sterling takes a knee prior to kick-off during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match

England's Raheem Sterling takes a knee prior to kick-off during the UEFA Euro 2020 Germany game - Credit: PA

After *that* ill-fated penalty shoot-out my thoughts went straight to the inevitable wave of racist abuse rolling towards England’s black players.

But while most of us can agree on the disgusting behaviour of a few, the solution is less obvious.

As regular people with little-to-no influence in wider society, there is one way we can do our bit: report abusive or racist posts on social media.

You might think it’s pointless and won’t make a difference, or that the absence of such content on your own news feed means the problem doesn’t exist. But neither of these things are true.

After the game finished at the weekend, I began trawling through Twitter and Instagram for offensive content. Nothing jumped out from my own feed.

You may also want to watch:

So I started checking all the trending topics, responses to tweets about the result from official accounts or news organisations, comments underneath previous tweets made by players who missed the penalty. I even auto-translated a few Italian posts to see if they were guilty of the same shameless bigotry succumbed to by some English users.

Admittedly, my research threw up only a handful of tweets I believed warranted use of the report function, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t thousands more flying under my radar, or flooding the inboxes of players directly.

Most Read

  1. 1 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
  2. 2 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
  3. 3 People 'swam in the sewage' as firms were flooded
  1. 4 'Scandalous' - Drivers' anger over city taxi rank move
  2. 5 Hotel expansion could see celebrity chef land first city restaurant
  3. 6 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
  4. 7 Sneak preview: New micropub unveiled with stunning window
  5. 8 One way streets and road closures mooted in Norwich shake-up
  6. 9 New future for city's historic Guildhall revealed
  7. 10 Last member to run 150-year-old Norwich family business dies aged 74

If every one of us went out of our way to report offensive content, whenever we see it, the people behind these accounts are much more likely to stop polluting social media.

Twitter’s conduct policy says people can’t threaten others on the basis of race — nor engage in targeted harassment of someone or incite others to follow suit.

Social media giants need to be quicker and more punitive when dealing with offensive content and the users responsible.

But that shouldn’t change our approach.

If you are uncomfortable, don’t ignore it. Hit report and let's root out the racists.


The long Covid sufferers facing uncertainly and illness as we unlock

Long Covid is just one of the terrifying fall outs of the pandemic.

That’s why I can’t understand the government’s decision to simply accept as inevitable a rise in cases of up to 100,000 a day by August.

Yes, there’ll hopefully be less hospitalisations and deaths thanks to the vaccination programme. But, if as scientists are suggesting, 10-20pc of cases are likely to end in long Covid, and there’s no guarantee jabs mitigate against that likelihood, it seems a dangerous game to play.

Most people who catch the virus have mild, temporary symptoms which are irritating at worst. Some sufferers, on the other hand, are still facing debilitating fatigue a year later.

Yesterday sufferer Giles Hayward-Smith told his story. And it is so sad.

Long Covid sufferer Giles Hayward-Smith on the difficulties of living with the long-term effects of the virus

Long Covid sufferer Giles Hayward-Smith on the difficulties of living with the long-term effects of the virus - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Until there is effective treatment and financial support systems in place for people with long Covid, opening up society to the ravages of the virus seems horribly premature.

The rise in infections and proportional rise in long Covid cases could wipe out parts of our public services sector and force people on to benefits simply because they’re too tired to work.

I know we need to loosen all restrictions and “learn to live with the virus” at some point, but is now really the time?

Euro 2020
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wires in car park

Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Work begins in South Park Avenue, by Eaton Park in Norwich, on Monday morning, July 12.

Norfolk Live

Norwich set for summer of disruption as roadworks begin

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Bedfords Bar on Old Post Office Yard. Photo: Glen Carr

Norwich City Council

'Baffling loophole' - How city bar can legally serve pints despite ban

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
GoGoDiscover 2021 T. rex Trail 

Gallery

GoGoDiscover 2021: Everything you need to know about the city’s T-Rex trail

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus