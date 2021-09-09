Opening of new £2.75m Norwich recycling centre delayed

Published: 8:46 AM September 9, 2021

Work on the new Norwich north recycling centre close to the city's airport. Pictured earlier this year. It is set to open on September 22. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The official opening of a new £2.75m Norwich recycling centre has been delayed.

The Norwich North recycling centre - which will be the largest in the county - is due to open for the first time on Wednesday, September 22.

It comes as part of Norfolk County Council’s multi-million-pound programme of investment to improve the county’s recycling centres.

In a Tweet on Thursday, September 9, the county council said that it had hoped to open on Friday, September 10, but due to material shortages the date has been pushed back.

The council wrote: “Despite the team pulling out all the stops unfortunately the site is not quite ready to we’ve had to take a prudent decision to delay opening the site for 12 days.

“This week we’ll also be saying a last goodbye to the old Mile Cross recycling centre which closes its doors for the final time at the end of the day on Thursday 9.”