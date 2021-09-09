News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Opening of new £2.75m Norwich recycling centre delayed

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:46 AM September 9, 2021   
Work in progress on the new Norwich north recycling centre close to the city's airport, which is sch

Work on the new Norwich north recycling centre close to the city's airport. Pictured earlier this year. It is set to open on September 22. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The official opening of a new £2.75m Norwich recycling centre has been delayed. 

The Norwich North recycling centre - which will be the largest in the county - is due to open for the first time on Wednesday, September 22. 

It comes as part of Norfolk County Council’s multi-million-pound programme of investment to improve the county’s recycling centres. 

In a Tweet on Thursday, September 9, the county council said that it had hoped to open on Friday, September 10, but due to material shortages the date has been pushed back.

The council wrote: “Despite the team pulling out all the stops unfortunately the site is not quite ready to we’ve had to take a prudent decision to delay opening the site for 12 days. 

“This week we’ll also be saying a last goodbye to the old Mile Cross recycling centre which closes its doors for the final time at the end of the day on Thursday 9.” 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

Norfolk Live

Man arrested in Norwich rape investigation

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Oak Tree, formerly the Maid Marion, now open after it's refurbishment. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub chain claims city boozer could shut if garden revamp is cancelled

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Peter Reynolds, with his granddaughter Katie Aldus, who has his home broken into by three masked men

Exclusive

Grandad tells of horror as masked raiders steal gold and holiday cash

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon