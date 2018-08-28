One-off performance in Norwich of millennial’s take on A Christmas Carol

Youngsters from OPEN Youth Trust will be performing A Modern Carol in Norwich. Picture: OPEN Youth Trust OPEN Youth Trust

A millennial’s take on the Dickensian classic A Christmas Carol will be taking centre stage in Norwich this month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

OPEN Youth Trust charity is inviting members of the public to join them at their one-off performance of it’s own A Modern Carol.

The script and songs have been written by OPEN’s youth team and the production will feature young people from all of OPEN’s performing arts groups, including ballet, musical theatre and drama.

Michaela Rudling, OPEN dance instructor, said: “Performances such as this are a great opportunity for our young people, it brings together all of their hard work and gives everyone an opportunity to be creative with what they have learned, as well as improving self-confidence.”

The performance will take place at OPEN Norwich Banking Hall on Wednesday, December 19 at 6.30pm. Tickets are £8 for adults and £6 for under 16s and are available at the OPEN box office or online at opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/gigs-events/a-modern-carol.