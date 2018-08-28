Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Last call for nominations for Norfolk Youth Awards 2019

PUBLISHED: 14:42 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:42 28 December 2018

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Copyright 2018

With the deadline for the Norfolk Youth Awards 2019 looming, people are being encouraged to nominate the young people they feel deserve recognition before it’s too late.

The OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) Youth Awards is an annual event held in Norwich which aims to recognise and celebrate the successes of young people aged between 11-19 or 11-25 for those with additional needs.

Young people can be nominated in a number of categories including; community, sport, team of the year, arts, charity, entrepreneur, perseverance, momentum volunteer award or education.

John Gordon-Saker, CEO for OPEN said: “It is important that we recognise the impact our young people make, as they are the key to the future of the region and these awards are great opportunity for the local community to do just that.”

The closing date for nomination is midnight, Monday December 31, 2018, nominations can be online via this link or by picking up a nomination form from OPEN’s Box Office or Café.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Christmas Day crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

TEAM NEWS: Hammer blow for Canaries with Emi Buendia and Jamal Lewis ruled out for weeks

Emi Buendia was forced off with an ankle problem on Boxing Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The best Boxing Day sale deals from Norwich’s independent stores

The Boxing Day Sales. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Last call for nominations for Norfolk Youth Awards 2019

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists