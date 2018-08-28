OPEN Norwich announces big names and returning favourites for year ahead

A Norwich venue which regularly hosts sell-out gigs and club nights has announced a line-up bursting with big names, emerging talent and returning old favourites for the year ahead.

Tim Burgess, Huey Morgan, Trevor Nelson and Ward Thomas are just some of the acts music fans can expect to see gracing the stage at OPEN Norwich over the next 12 months.

The city centre venue will kick off the year on February 4, with a visit from Tim Burgess, front man of The Charlatans, who will perform with his solo band The Anytime Minutes as part of events marking Independent Venue Week, which runs from January 28 to February 5.

Later the same month, Trevor Nelson will bring his Soul Nation to Norwich for a night of classic 80s, 90s and 00s soul and RnB.

In May, Huey Morgan, front man of Fun Lovin’ Criminals and BBC 6 Music DJ will return to OPEN following his sell-out debut appearance at the venue last year.

New names heading to the venue in 2019 include Whiskey Shivers, a diverse genre-pushing bluegrass group who also appeared the film Pitch Perfect 3, Coco and the Butterfields, an English indie-pop band, and Benjamin Francis Leftwich, a singer songwriter who recently released his third album.

Sarah Dempsey, live events manager for OPEN, said: “We are really excited by the line-up already announced for 2019 and also for the first time in the venue’s history to be taking part in Independent Venue Week later this year (one of one two venues confirmed to date in Norwich).

“Live music is just one type of the event that takes place within our venue, with the line-up of events coming to OPEN this year being more diverse than ever before and we’ve more great names and events to be added to this list, so keep an eye out on social media and our website for announcements – we like to think that we offer something for everyone.”

Full line-up details, including dates, stage details and ticket prices can be found via the OPEN website.

All ticket prices incur a booking fee, a percentage of which goes towards the running of city centre youth charity, OPEN Youth Trust.