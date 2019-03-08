Young writers to celebrate launch of second book

A creative writing group at the OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) is publishing their second anthology of work. Picture: OPEN Archant

A group of young writers from Norwich are celebrating the release of their second book with a launch night at the National Centre for Writing.

In 2018, the OPEN Creatives, a creative writing group at the OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) published its first collection of poetry and prose titled The OPEN Creatives Anthology.

Now, one year on from its first publication, the group is preparing for the launch of its second volume of works.

Called The OPEN Creatives Anthology Vol. II, the collection includes poetry and prose from all the members of the group who are aged between 7-17 years old.

Evie, one of the writers featured in the book said: "We're really excited to launch our second anthology and to get our work out there. "It has been over a year since the last launch so it will be good to show how we've all improved."

The launch will take place at the National Centre for Writing at Dragon Hall on September 17 from 6.30pm.