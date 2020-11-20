You can now order online from your favourite stalls at Norwich Market

Video

Published: 5:18 PM November 20, 2020 Updated: 7:29 AM November 24, 2020

Josh Worley who has set up the norwichmarket.net website, a click-and-collect and delivery service for the market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

From beers to brownies, you can now order online from Norwich Market as a new website has been created so customers can support traders during lockdown and beyond.

Josh Worley has set up the norwichmarket.net website, a click-and-collect and delivery service for the market, and seven stalls have signed up so far, with some of the traders pictured here. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

New website norwichmarket.net launched on Friday and as well as providing a directory of all the businesses, orders can be made through the website for click-and-collect and some are also offering delivery.

There are seven traders that have signed up so far, which are And Eat It, Barry’s of Norwich, Churros for the People, Delight, Number 29 Soap, Sir Toby’s Beers and The Cuppie Hut.

The platform was the brainchild of Josh Worley, 24, whose family took over Barry’s of Norwich fabric stall in 2018 after owner Barry Reid retired, and he is also head of creative at web design company Elementary Creative.

READ MORE: Delivery company saves Norwich restaurants £33,000 in first six months

Josh Worley, who has set up the norwichmarket.net app, also runs Barry's of Norwich fabric stall with his family Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Mr Worley, from Long Stratton, said: “After the first lockdown, I realised that other companies out there were offering an ordering and delivery service but were charging a lot to businesses and a delivery fee to the customer.

“I wanted to create a single place where people can find out about all the stalls, events coming up and news from the market and to set up our own ordering service that was significantly cheaper than the competition.

You may also want to watch:

“Although online ordering came about as a result of Covid, it is something that will help future-proof the market.”

Mr Worley is also working with food delivery company Norwich Urban Collective, which was set up in May by friends Samantha Woodhouse, Maryanne Moles, Adam Burt and Joel Rial, which doesn’t take commission.

READ MORE: ‘It had everything we wanted’ - How Norwich ended up starring in Netflix’s Jingle Jangle

Unlike national companies that can take up to 30pc, it instead gives 100pc of the food bill to the restaurant or vendor with a flat £5 delivery fee going to the driver.

Toby Westgarth, acting chair of Norwich Market Traders’ Association, said: “We hope this will be an asset to customers and traders who want to continue to buy and sell online even after we’ve all been able to return to the market and open our doors again.”

Visit norwichmarket.net to order and to join the mailing list.