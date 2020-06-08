Search

Advanced search

Video

Peaceful Black Lives Matter protest live-streamed from Norwich’s Eaton Park

PUBLISHED: 10:14 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 08 June 2020

Protesters take a knee at the Black Lives Matter protest in Eaton Park, Norwich, on Sunday, June 7. Picture: Anush Rajagopal Ganesh

Protesters take a knee at the Black Lives Matter protest in Eaton Park, Norwich, on Sunday, June 7. Picture: Anush Rajagopal Ganesh

Archant

While a large crowd of peaceful protesters gathered outside The Forum in Norwich to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, a second campaigning event was also taking place at another city landmark.

A virtual protest was live-streamed across the internet from the bandstand at Eaton Park on Sunday, to provide an alternative to those who did not want to gather in person.

Organisers said that, by giving this option, “the public can listen from their own homes or their own socially distanced groups where they choose”.

“Whilst we still encourage people to stay at home and watch the livestream from lockdown, this way anyone who wants to protest outside can do so with self responsibility for their own health and safety.

“Our message in a sentence is this – stay at home, but if you do protest outside, do so with social distancing in mind.

Some still showed up at the bandstand to lend their support, though stewards were on hand to ensure social distancing rules were still being adhered to.

At one point, those who did attend in person knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds in memory of American man George Floyd, who died after his neck was knelt on by a police officer for that length of time.

The live streams from the event, hosted by University of East Anglia (UEA) student Trisha Margolis, have amassed tens of thousands of online views despite wet and windy weather causing some audio and video issues.

Commenting on one of the videos, Miss Margolis said: “Share this to whoever you can. When the videos come out spread the word.

“I am incredibly sorry for the quality of the stream, it’s the best we could do at this moment in time.”

But despite the problems, organisers persevered and the event continued with a series of guest speakers.

Like the event at The Forum at the same time, the protest was peaceful – in contrast with some more violent scenes from similar demonstrations in London and Bristol over the weekend.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said in a video: “First of all I want to thank everyone who has turned up today, whether that is physically, virtually, or you’re just coming to look at this later on.

“I wanted to say thank you for the solidarity you’re showing with the victims of racism, not just in the United States – not just George Floyd and all the other victims that we see on our TV sets and on the internet and social media every week – but with victims of racism all over the world.”

The death of Mr Floyd at the hands of US police officers has sparked global outrage over the treatment of black people.

Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin has been dismissed from the force and charged with second-degree murder.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525,000

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

Family’s loving tribute to long-serving Boots worker ‘Nanny Red Lips’

Boots worker Donna 'Nanny Red Lips' Wilson, who has died at the age of 49. Picture; The Wilson Family

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Most Read

See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525,000

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

Family’s loving tribute to long-serving Boots worker ‘Nanny Red Lips’

Boots worker Donna 'Nanny Red Lips' Wilson, who has died at the age of 49. Picture; The Wilson Family

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

City loanee sets up equaliser against Bundesliga 2 leaders

Philip Heise is on loan at Nuernberg from Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Peaceful Black Lives Matter protest live-streamed from Norwich’s Eaton Park

Protesters take a knee at the Black Lives Matter protest in Eaton Park, Norwich, on Sunday, June 7. Picture: Anush Rajagopal Ganesh

Wanted Norwich man arrested in the city

Alan Turner has been captured by police. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Fears for Chapelfield as Intu put administrators on standby

Intu, which owns Chapelfield - pictured before lockdown - has put KPMG on standby. Pic: Archant
Drive 24