One new coronavirus death reported at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:56 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 30 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

One new coronavirus-related death has been reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The death, which occurred on May 28, brings the total number of people to have died as the hospital after testing positive for the virus up to 122.

To date, 377 coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, 143 have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, while 112 have died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 331 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of three on the previous day.

While 70 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Across the country, NHS England has announced 146 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,529.

Of the 146 new deaths announced on Saturday, 20 occurred on May 29, 51 occurred on May 28 and 14 occurred on May 27.

The figures also show 48 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 26, and the remaining 13 deaths occurred in April with the earliest on April 3.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published on Saturday by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths on a single day, with a current total of 893.

