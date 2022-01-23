News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Live stream sees thousands of pounds raked in for charity

Francis Redwood

Published: 7:30 AM January 23, 2022
One Life Left Gaming Café owner Jon Gage

Jon Gage, owner of One Life Left Gaming Café, set up and took part in the 24 hour live stream. - Credit: Archant

A gaming café has smashed its own donation goal and raised thousands of pounds for charity courtesy of a 24-hour live stream.

One Life Left in St Benedicts Street hoped to raise £500 for charity - but ended up with more than six times that.

The charity, SpecialEffect, is a UK-based organisation which specialises in providing bespoke controllers for disabled people who have limited access to gaming.

Jon Gage, owner of One Life Left gaming café, said: "We've always made our facilities accessible to everyone of all ages and backgrounds.

"We're very much one big gaming community."

Jon participated in a 24-hour live stream on website, Twitch, along with well-known video personalities.

And after jumping, racing, flying and shooting their way through two 12-hour sessions from January 15 to 16 they had raised £3,041 in total.

Jon added: "To get over £3,000 was incredible and way beyond what we expected."

Some popular games played throughout the stream were Mario Kart, Super Mario Bros, Banjo Kazooie and Halo Infinite.

