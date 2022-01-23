Live stream sees thousands of pounds raked in for charity
- Credit: Archant
A gaming café has smashed its own donation goal and raised thousands of pounds for charity courtesy of a 24-hour live stream.
One Life Left in St Benedicts Street hoped to raise £500 for charity - but ended up with more than six times that.
The charity, SpecialEffect, is a UK-based organisation which specialises in providing bespoke controllers for disabled people who have limited access to gaming.
Jon Gage, owner of One Life Left gaming café, said: "We've always made our facilities accessible to everyone of all ages and backgrounds.
"We're very much one big gaming community."
Jon participated in a 24-hour live stream on website, Twitch, along with well-known video personalities.
And after jumping, racing, flying and shooting their way through two 12-hour sessions from January 15 to 16 they had raised £3,041 in total.
Jon added: "To get over £3,000 was incredible and way beyond what we expected."
Some popular games played throughout the stream were Mario Kart, Super Mario Bros, Banjo Kazooie and Halo Infinite.