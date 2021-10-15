Did Dr Dre play for Norwich City? Shirt gaffes for good cause
Do you remember rap superstar Dr Dre dashing down the wing at Carrow Road? And who is this Buenida chap?
A super-rare series of gaffe City shirts have gone on sale - and some of the mix ups are hilarious.
On the Stall City is selling replica shirts with mishaps and misprints on them for £2 in Norwich Market in aid of the Community Sports Foundation.
And the Evening News visited the stall to see some of the gems which had been donated by the club from the 2018/19 season.
As well as upside down EFL logos and multi-coloured lettering, the stall has discovered some interesting player names on the back of shirts including Emi Buenida and Moritz Lietner.
The Buenida shirt was snapped up by one father on Thursday afternoon after there had been suggestions of crossing out 'Buen' and adding a 'h' in homage to Irish striker Adam Idah.
Hanley with number eight, the numberless 'Throat' and 'Dre' are among the other shirts up for grabs.
Andy Bowles, who runs the stall with wife Sharon and son Jacob, said: "We have a good old laugh about it. Some people are quite happy to pay £2 for a shirt regardless of what it says on it.
"The club has donated us boxes of the shirts and it stops them ending up in landfill. They are being recycled and reused and it's all for a good cause."
Among the reasons why fans have snapped up misprinted shirts are for scarecrows, cushion making and for pets to wear.
"Someone from Claxton yesterday came to buy a Norwich shirt for his Tottenham friend as a wind-up." Mr Bowles said.
"The little shirts fit well on dogs. We have shirts for our Havanese dogs Teemu and Emi but Teemu is not too keen."
Cheap Norwich City shirts on the stall have also been used for stag dos in Ipswich.
Andrew Lawn, co-founder of fansite Along Come Norwich and author of 'We Lose Every Week, The History of Football Chanting', said: "A big part of being a football fan is that schadenfreude and being able to take the mick and have a laugh.
"On the Stall City does a lot of brilliant work for the community and this is a really good scheme."
Misprinted Norwich names
We have come up with our own Norwich City typos starting XI which On The Stall City may well come across in the future.
The rules are simple. One letter has to be changed or added on for each player in the side.
So here is Noriwch Ctyi FC, the ultimate misspelt team:
Yob Green (GK)
Marc Bedworthy (RB)
Russell Fartin (CB)
Ben Nodfrey (CB)
Simon Rappin (LB)
Darren Muckerby (LW)
Silly Gilmour (CM)
Jeremy Doss (CM)
Cruel Fox (RW)
Chris Mutton (CF)
Robert Flack (CF)
And this team will be managed by Ken Drown.
Feel free to come up with your own suggestions in the comments section as a bit of light-hearted fun.