Boom in Norwich City market trade as stall takes over fashion shop

Match worn Norwich City clothing and memorabilia is selling well as a market stall has doubled its space.

On The Stall City has taken on the lease of the neighbouring stall on Norwich Market which used to be the retro fashion store Stone Angel run by Keith Goddard.

After deciding to call it a day, Mr Goddard's stall was taken over by the expanding On The Stall City last Tuesday.

The stall now has one side dedicated to second hand donations and new items in the other half - with all profits going to the Community Sports Foundation.

Co-owner Andy Bowles said: "Sales have gone up since we took on the extra stall. We have been much busier.

"If people were looking the wrong way they would miss us before but we have now had more customers coming along saying 'we did not know you were here'."

The stall has recently been donated an array of Canaries items including former captain Russell Martin's Under Armour.

There are charity training tops signed by the likes of Steven Whittaker and Gary Hooper, and Emi Buendia's match worn shorts from the 2019/20 Premier League season.

A full referee's kit is also on show from a past Jamie's Game, an annual match that pits celebrities against one another in the name of charity at Carrow Road.

Framed Norwich City-themed front pages of the Evening News from the past have also sold after being donated by Archant.

Mr Bowles said: "People like cheap stuff. It does slow down sales when the team are struggling on the pitch.

"Obviously when everything is going great people want to be associated with the club but we go further than that. We get a lot of passing trade from people wanting sportswear."

The stall sold £400 worth of mint condition retro shirts dating back to the 1990s and noughties after a donation from someone who works at City Hall at the end of April.

And on Saturday lunchtime, there was even someone snapping up an old picture of Steven Naismith from the 2015/16 Premier League relegation season.

On The Stall City is now open from 11.30am to 3pm Tuesday to Saturday.