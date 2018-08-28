Search

Oliver Bonas store opens in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:02 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:06 26 October 2018

Oliver Bonas in Chapelfield shopping centre is now open. Photo: Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas in Chapelfield shopping centre is now open. Photo: Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas

The new Oliver Bonas store in Chapelfield shopping centre is now open.

Lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas has opened its first East Anglia branch in Norwich.

The shop, which is located downstairs in intu Chapelfield, is selling an edited version of the brand’s full collection which includes women’s fashion, accessories, homeware and jewellery.

Oliver Bonas was established in 1993 in London by Oliver Tress and began by stocking interesting pieces that he brought back from his travels abroad.

The store has since evolved and almost all of the products are designed by a team of in-house creatives.

The new store is giving away free exclusive Norwich tote bags with every purchase to mark the opening today and tomorrow (October 27) while stocks last.

A spokesperson for Oliver Bonas said: “We’re really excited to open in Norwich and be in Chapelfield. We’re looking forward to meeting everyone in the area.”

Will you be visiting the new Oliver Bonas store? Let us know in the comments.

