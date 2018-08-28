Oliver Bonas store opens in Norwich

Oliver Bonas in Chapelfield shopping centre is now open. Photo: Oliver Bonas Oliver Bonas

The new Oliver Bonas store in Chapelfield shopping centre is now open.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

OB #Norwich is now open - find us in @intuChapelfield and pick up your exclusive Norwich Tote when you shop pic.twitter.com/t0vUUx4O9Q — Oliver Bonas (@OliverBonas) October 26, 2018

Lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas has opened its first East Anglia branch in Norwich.

The shop, which is located downstairs in intu Chapelfield, is selling an edited version of the brand’s full collection which includes women’s fashion, accessories, homeware and jewellery.

Oliver Bonas was established in 1993 in London by Oliver Tress and began by stocking interesting pieces that he brought back from his travels abroad.

The store has since evolved and almost all of the products are designed by a team of in-house creatives.

The new store is giving away free exclusive Norwich tote bags with every purchase to mark the opening today and tomorrow (October 27) while stocks last.

A spokesperson for Oliver Bonas said: “We’re really excited to open in Norwich and be in Chapelfield. We’re looking forward to meeting everyone in the area.”

Will you be visiting the new Oliver Bonas store? Let us know in the comments.