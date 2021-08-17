Remembering the heyday of now boarded up Norwich pub
Music-lovers have been reminiscing on fond memories at a former pub and live music venue in Norwich, which could be turned into flats.
The Blueberry Music House on Cowgate used to be a thriving venue where many aspiring artists and bands would play to locals.
After closing its doors in 2019, the venue has fallen into disrepair with boarded up windows covered in graffiti.
The future of The Blueberry is still unknown, but if plans are approved, it could be demolished to make way for a block of 23 flats.
For many who used to regularly visit the pub it’s a sad sight.
But its history can be traced back even further as documents online show it had been serving punters since 1836 - when it was known locally as St. Pauls Tavern.
On the Facebook page, Norwich Remembers, former pub-goers shared their memories and thoughts about its current state.
One person said: “I have had a few good nights listening to the live music and a bit of family history as one of my grandads use to drink there too - when it was known as St. Paul's Tavern.”
Another wrote: “An old local of mine, had some good nights there. I went past Saturday, very sad to see it boarded up and graffiti all over it.”
“I live directly opposite it now and it’s so sad to see what was a great venue turned into what I can only describe as a hovel,” said one woman. “Although there were a couple of women earlier in the month that did a beautiful mural on the side”
Others remembered their favourite bands and singers who played at the "once great" venue including Agent Orange, Raw Edge, Ska-Ta-Brain and The Emma Hall band.
“We played there about 4 to 5 times between mid 2014 and late 2016 with the earlier gigs in particular when Sarah had taken over and was turning the pub around - really good fun and great nights,” said another.
One person added: “Paul was a great manager. I ran a weekly Pop Quiz there for him for a year or more (1998/99). Hi to all of the old regulars and bar staff.”