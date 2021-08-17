Remembering the heyday of now boarded up Norwich pub

Published: 3:29 PM August 17, 2021

Emma Keevil (centre) and members of various punk bands at The Blueberry for a charity gig in aid of a children’s home and orphanage in Tanzania. Pictured in 2014. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Music-lovers have been reminiscing on fond memories at a former pub and live music venue in Norwich, which could be turned into flats.

The Blueberry Music House on Cowgate used to be a thriving venue where many aspiring artists and bands would play to locals.

The Blueberry, Cowgate. Pictured in 2004. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

After closing its doors in 2019, the venue has fallen into disrepair with boarded up windows covered in graffiti.

The future of The Blueberry is still unknown, but if plans are approved, it could be demolished to make way for a block of 23 flats.

The Blueberry Music House on Cowgate in Norwich. - Credit: Emily Thomson

For many who used to regularly visit the pub it’s a sad sight.

But its history can be traced back even further as documents online show it had been serving punters since 1836 - when it was known locally as St. Pauls Tavern.

On the Facebook page, Norwich Remembers, former pub-goers shared their memories and thoughts about its current state.

You may also want to watch:

One person said: “I have had a few good nights listening to the live music and a bit of family history as one of my grandads use to drink there too - when it was known as St. Paul's Tavern.”

Picture shows a fishing outing outside the St Paul's Tavern in Cowgate. - Credit: Archant Library

Another wrote: “An old local of mine, had some good nights there. I went past Saturday, very sad to see it boarded up and graffiti all over it.”

“I live directly opposite it now and it’s so sad to see what was a great venue turned into what I can only describe as a hovel,” said one woman. “Although there were a couple of women earlier in the month that did a beautiful mural on the side”

A mural was painted outside of The Blueberry Music House on Cowgate in Norwich, which has fallen into disrepair. Pictured in 2021. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Others remembered their favourite bands and singers who played at the "once great" venue including Agent Orange, Raw Edge, Ska-Ta-Brain and The Emma Hall band.

“We played there about 4 to 5 times between mid 2014 and late 2016 with the earlier gigs in particular when Sarah had taken over and was turning the pub around - really good fun and great nights,” said another.

One person added: “Paul was a great manager. I ran a weekly Pop Quiz there for him for a year or more (1998/99). Hi to all of the old regulars and bar staff.”

The Blueberry, Cowgate. Pictured in 2004. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Blueberry, Cowgate. Pictured in 2004. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Blueberry, Cowgate. Pictured in 2004. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Blueberry, Cowgate. Pictured in 2004. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Blueberry pub in Norwich. Pictured in 2011. - Credit: Archant © 2011

The Blueberry pub in Norwich. Pictured in 2011. - Credit: Archant © 2011

Former landlady Sally Cooke at the Blueberry pub. Pictured in 2011. - Credit: Archant © 2011

Former manager of The Blueberry Music House in Cowgate, Sarah Burns, with her daughter, Charlie. Pictured in 2013. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2013

The former manager of The Blueberry Music House in Cowgate, Sarah Burns, front, and some of her team. From left, Dotty Kaye, Kay Jordan, Charlie Burns, Steve Edmunds, and Billie-Jo Mills. Pictured in 2013. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2013

Emma Keevil (centre) and members of various punk bands at The Blueberry for a charity gig in aid of a children’s home and orphanage in Tanzania. Pictured in 2014. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

The Blueberry pub on Cowgate closed its doors in 2019. - Credit: Archant



