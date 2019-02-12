Wooden sculptures delight visitors to Norwich wood

Visitors to Old Library Wood have spotted something different while walking through the Norwich park. Archant

If you go down to Old Library Wood, you’ll be sure of a big surprise, as just in time for World Book Day the Norwich park has gained some literary themed sculptures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Old Library Wood Collective commissioned renowned chainsaw sculptor Tim Atkins to produce some wooden carved sculptures in the park. Picture: Old Library Wood Collective The Old Library Wood Collective commissioned renowned chainsaw sculptor Tim Atkins to produce some wooden carved sculptures in the park. Picture: Old Library Wood Collective

When several trees in the Thorpe Hamlet park had to be removed the Old Library Wood Collective -which has helped to reclaim the once neglected wood -took the opportunity to commission chainsaw sculptor Tim Aitkins to produce some wooden sculptures in the location of the tree stumps.

Creating a series of sculptures, the additions to the park all relate to the area’s history, Adam Murray, committee chair of the Old Library Wood Collective said: “In this fast-paced world take a break from the norm, grab a book, head on over to our local green space, and relax - it’s the best tonic.

“While you’re here you can enjoy the sculptures. They tie into the key species we have in Old library Wood (or would like to return) and also give a nod to the original Old Library that stood on this location” he said.