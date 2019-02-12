Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Rocket Science Marketing

Wooden sculptures delight visitors to Norwich wood

PUBLISHED: 18:27 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 07 March 2019

Visitors to Old Library Wood have spotted something different while walking through the Norwich park.

Visitors to Old Library Wood have spotted something different while walking through the Norwich park.

Archant

If you go down to Old Library Wood, you’ll be sure of a big surprise, as just in time for World Book Day the Norwich park has gained some literary themed sculptures.

The Old Library Wood Collective commissioned renowned chainsaw sculptor Tim Atkins to produce some wooden carved sculptures in the park. Picture: Old Library Wood CollectiveThe Old Library Wood Collective commissioned renowned chainsaw sculptor Tim Atkins to produce some wooden carved sculptures in the park. Picture: Old Library Wood Collective

When several trees in the Thorpe Hamlet park had to be removed the Old Library Wood Collective -which has helped to reclaim the once neglected wood -took the opportunity to commission chainsaw sculptor Tim Aitkins to produce some wooden sculptures in the location of the tree stumps.

Creating a series of sculptures, the additions to the park all relate to the area’s history, Adam Murray, committee chair of the Old Library Wood Collective said: “In this fast-paced world take a break from the norm, grab a book, head on over to our local green space, and relax - it’s the best tonic.

“While you’re here you can enjoy the sculptures. They tie into the key species we have in Old library Wood (or would like to return) and also give a nod to the original Old Library that stood on this location” he said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Wooden sculptures delight visitors to Norwich wood

Visitors to Old Library Wood have spotted something different while walking through the Norwich park.

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Student’s winning design chosen for BBC Children in Need’s official T-shirts

Megan Grinham�s design was picked from hundreds of entries from around the country as part of a competition organised by the Graduate Fashion Foundation. Photo: Denisa Ilie

Norwich woman who left university to care for dying father told she will develop same type of Alzheimer’s as him

Laura Sides who will run the London Marathon to support Dementia Revolution. Photo: PA Real Life/Collect

Lap dancing club to re-open in city as new licence is awarded

A decision will be made by Norwich City Council over a licence for Lace lap dance club. Pic: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists