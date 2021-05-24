Group 'devastated' after mural destroyed in Royal Mail lorry crash
- Credit: Emily Thomson
A community collective says it is "devastated" after a Royal Mail lorry crashed into a mural painted by one of its residents.
The Old Library Wood Collective, a group of volunteers working to improve the area of Old Library Mews in Norwich, unveiled a mural at the grounds in August 2020.
It had been painted by a local artist and drew on themes of the pandemic, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and the sacrifices of NHS workers.
But fewer than nine months after that unveiling, it has been destroyed after a lorry careered through a walk into the park.
The collective said on Facebook it was "devastated" by the news. On Twitter, it added: "[We're] sad to see our mural destroyed by a Royal Mail lorry. The driver is safe, thank God.
"We will do our best to save what we can and restore, if that's possible."
Norwich City Council, meanwhile, which owns the space, said: "We know how important Old Library Wood on Rosary Road is to the community and are making sure the area is safe following the incident this morning.
"Discussions about restoring the wall have already started."
