Legion lines up a 20-stop tour of village
A trail featuring previously unheard stories from veterans has been created near Norwich to mark the centenary of the country’s largest armed forces charity.
On the back of its successful Old Catton Remembers poppy trail, the local Royal British Legion (RBL) branch has reunited once again to create the new walk.
As well as celebrating the RBL's 100th birthday this month, the walk's launch event will coincide with VE Day.
Lindsay Carruthers, chair of the branch, explained why it was important to organise another trail.
“The Old Catton RBL is now a stand-alone branch, after being a Norfolk county-supported branch for years, and we now have a fully functioning committee," she said.
“Our 100th birthday walking trail will include 20 stops featuring the history of the RBL, its work today, then-and-now photographs, the work of admiral dementia care nurses, battle back rehabilitation, and the debt management service, as well as our residential care home in Cromer, telephone buddies, campaigns, and stories of how the legion supports individuals and families.
“One stop will include the story a committee member who received funding for state-of-the-art hearing aids after his service in the RAF left him deaf.
“It is so important, especially in a village like ours, to spread the word about what we do for serving forces, veterans, and their families, and about branch community support locally.”
The trail opens on Saturday, May 8, at 11am on the Recreation Ground in Old Catton and will remain in place for a fortnight.
Mrs Carruthers added: “We will have county legion officers on hand to give advice, music from each decade of the last 100 years, Carey’s Coffee Box and refreshments, a children's quiz, fun packs, and more."
Local care homes and schools, including Lodge Lane Infants, Garrick Green Infants, and the Hall School, have been involved in decorating recycled plastic poppy leaves. They have been professionally spray-painted by Satys Air Livery to form a 100th birthday poppy garden in Austen Way.
Staff at Morrisons, at The Paddocks, have donated around 100 children's goodie bags.
Donations for the RBL Old Catton branch will be welcomed on the day.