Community car park closed off for resurfacing work

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:13 AM September 19, 2021   
A recreation ground car park remains out of action as works take place to improve the facility. 

Old Catton Parish Council has said the Church Street community car park will remain closed until further notice due to "circumstances beyond its control". 

Pedestrian access is still available to the recreation ground. 

Matt Caley, Old Catton park warden, said the car park is being resurfaced with new tarmac using section 106 funds. 

Mr Caley said: "The surface had become very gravelly with potholes. There are a few tweaks that they need to do to the car park as well but I am not sure when that is happening.

"People can still walk there and I think the children's play area is still accessible from Garrick Green and Brunswick Way at the top end of the park." 

The parish council apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused by the car park closure.

