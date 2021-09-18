New sculpture trail launched for park near Norwich
- Credit: Contributed
Those attending a city suburb park will be greeted by new sights in the form of carefully carved wooden sculptures.
A total of 10 animal sculptures have been installed this week for a new trail in Catton Park.
Arnie Barton, the Road Side Carver, was commissioned by Old Catton Parish Council to carry out the work which will also see a figure of Humphry Repton installed on Tuesday.
Repton, who died in 1818, was a landscape designer whose projects included Catton Park and Sheringham Park.
The sculpture depicts Repton looking out at his creation holding a sketchbook.
Mr Barton said: "There are limited photos of Repton so there was not much to copy. I had to get someone to hold the book to get an idea.
"It was quite challenging and took a week to carve that one.
"I can't wait to take my little girl around and show them to her. It's nice to have them in a local public park."
The sculptures also include a hare, green man, squirrel fox, hedgehog and frog.
Old Catton Parish Council used section 106 funding provided through local development and a donation from Friends of Catton Park to replace and improve the sculpture trail.
Bradley Sabberton-Coe, parish council chairman, said: "We very much hope that this new trail will become a welcome addition to the park, providing fun and education for all ages.
"Throughout lockdown the park has been very popular with residents and visitors of Old Catton."
Park warden Matt Caley said: "The 10 sculptures have been installed and it has been very hard work making them all secure."
Durable wood near the Swanton Novers Woods was used for the sculptures with Mr Barton ensuring they are environmentally-friendly through water-based oil.
The parish council had come across Mr Barton's work when passing his roadside carvings on the A148 near Felbrigg in north Norfolk.
A map will be provided for those visiting the sculptures by the parish council giving details of the trail.
This is currently being designed and will be available to download on the Catton Park website at www.cattonpark.com by the end of next week.