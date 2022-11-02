Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Name of new Deer Park foal revealed

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:34 AM November 2, 2022
The newborn male foal and his mum at Deer Park, Old Catton.

The foal was born on Tuesday, October 25 - Credit: Denise Bradley

A foal born last week in a beloved green space has finally been given his name.

The colt was welcomed into the world in the morning of Tuesday, October 25 at Old Catton Deer Park.

The green space inspired Anna Sewell's novel Black Beauty and is the source of controversy as campaigners have been working to save it from housing developers.

The newborn male foal at Deer Park, Old Catton

The newborn male foal at Deer Park, Old Catton - Credit: Denise Bradley

A poll was created on Thursday by the Deer Park Action Group where the public could vote for one of 17 names put forward by the community.

With 29.4pc of the 126 votes, the newborn has been named Spirit - reflecting community spirit in working to protect the Deer Park.

Kathy Branson, chairwoman of the Deer Park Action Group, at the park at Old Catton with the newborn foal and mother

Kathy Branson, chairwoman of the Deer Park Action Group, at the park at Old Catton with the newborn foal and mother - Credit: Denise Bradley

Love came in a close second which was put forward by pupils of nearby Old Catton Middle School as it is one of its values.

Other values such as hope and joy already lend their names to horses on the field.

The name Humphrey came in third after Humphrey Repton who designed Catton Park and the Deer Park.

The newborn male foal and his mum at Deer Park, Old Catton.

The newborn male foal and his mum at Deer Park, Old Catton - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Costessey Park and Ride is temporarily closed due to an illegal encampment.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
North Walsham Road in Sprowston

Norwich Live News

Busy road near city closed after serious crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Police in All Saints Green, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Body found at property in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A busy night on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

City clubland sees 12 arrests on Halloween weekend

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon