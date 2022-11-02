Name of new Deer Park foal revealed

The foal was born on Tuesday, October 25 - Credit: Denise Bradley

A foal born last week in a beloved green space has finally been given his name.

The colt was welcomed into the world in the morning of Tuesday, October 25 at Old Catton Deer Park.

The green space inspired Anna Sewell's novel Black Beauty and is the source of controversy as campaigners have been working to save it from housing developers.

The newborn male foal at Deer Park, Old Catton - Credit: Denise Bradley

A poll was created on Thursday by the Deer Park Action Group where the public could vote for one of 17 names put forward by the community.

With 29.4pc of the 126 votes, the newborn has been named Spirit - reflecting community spirit in working to protect the Deer Park.

Kathy Branson, chairwoman of the Deer Park Action Group, at the park at Old Catton with the newborn foal and mother - Credit: Denise Bradley

Love came in a close second which was put forward by pupils of nearby Old Catton Middle School as it is one of its values.

Other values such as hope and joy already lend their names to horses on the field.

The name Humphrey came in third after Humphrey Repton who designed Catton Park and the Deer Park.